“Civil society is necessary, the organized citizen is the best control for power”: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about civil and political society and how currently, in his logic of power, he states that the dispute for current power lies in civil society, especially in times prior to electoral elections, in which he considered anyone puts on the civil society shirt.

Given this, he explained that civil society is heir to the breakdown of monarchical power and dictatorial, authoritarian powers.

“The State is the institution that accumulates power, civil and political society interpret power in a different way, civil society plays an important role… In the Constitution, the mediation of power is only mediated by political parties”pointed out Fagoaga.

In this context, the sociologist stated that without civil society there is no democracy, which has two great functions, and one of them is containment in the face of power.

“Civil society is necessary, the organized citizen is the best control for power”said Fagoaga.