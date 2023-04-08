Home News civilian targets and military targets
News

civilian targets and military targets

by admin
civilian targets and military targets

During an armed conflict it is very important to be able to distinguish between civilian and military objectives. The former can never be attacked, only the latter can be attacked and then, only when the attack is launched against a military target, is the death of civilians justified. But how do you define a military objective? Are a bridge or train station a civilian or military target? What do the norms of international humanitarian law say about this? Let’s see it together with Avv. Sarah Occhipinti.

If this video was useful and you want to stay updated on all the news of the law, subscribe to the Altalex News channel.

One LEGAL | Family expert The Wolters Kluwer solution dedicated to family and minors law, succession, wills, inheritance. Practical guides, commentaries, magazines, checklists, formulas, news edited by the best experts.

See also  Trieste, 17 years old found dead in a building: he was strangled with a lace by a 21 year old

You may also like

Poggio a Caiano, mice sighted in primary school...

Unpublished recording of a 1963 Beatles recital appears

What will the zodiac bring for this 2023?

Macron says no one can deploy nuclear weapons...

Petro met with Republican Senator William Hagerty

The police notified the investigation results of the...

Superbonus, Credit Agricole is starting to repurchase credits...

CEL executes a project to repair the slab...

Gustavo Petro published draft energy public service policy

“Emilia-Romagna knows how to play as a team”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy