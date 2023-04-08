During an armed conflict it is very important to be able to distinguish between civilian and military objectives. The former can never be attacked, only the latter can be attacked and then, only when the attack is launched against a military target, is the death of civilians justified. But how do you define a military objective? Are a bridge or train station a civilian or military target? What do the norms of international humanitarian law say about this? Let’s see it together with Avv. Sarah Occhipinti.

If this video was useful and you want to stay updated on all the news of the law, subscribe to the Altalex News channel.