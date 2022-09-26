“My family, how about a 20-table banquet for our two children to get married?” “Now we are advocating changing customs and simplifying the banquet. Let’s not talk about ostentation, just invite a few tables of relatives and friends to be lively and lively…” A few days ago, Du The two villagers of Getang Village, Shuoli Town, the market area are about to become in-laws. The woman’s family took the initiative to request Jane to hold a banquet, which added a modern atmosphere to the wedding and promoted the formation of a new style of civilized marriage.

In recent years, Shuoli Town has attached great importance to the work of changing customs and breaking old rules and bad habits, and encouraged village and community sages, senior citizens with high morals, and wealth leaders to simply organize weddings, funerals, etc., and set a good example. The awareness of establishing a rural civilization” is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Highlight the important role of villages (communities) in the work of changing customs, establish cultural display walls, rural customs and civilization corridors, rural customs and civilization publicity boards, and village rules and regulations display walls in each village. Promote the change of customs and other aspects. At the same time, the grid members conducted mobile lectures in leisure places such as “Small Bench” and “Little Maza”, making full use of the fragmented time of the masses, and widely carried out education and guidance on “opposing high-priced brides and advocating new marriage styles” by telling cases and stories. Promote the change of customs and habits to become well-known and popular.

Selection by the Meijia Academy of Fine Arts, environmental sanitation red and black lists… Shuoli Town is still working hard to rectify the living environment, so that the masses can develop the habit of consciously maintaining environmental sanitation and breaking out of stereotypes and bad habits in the process of participating in activities. At the same time, we compiled a jingle that changed customs and changed customs, recorded “Secretary and mayor changed customs and changed customs and rap shows”, and used online and offline propaganda positions to widely publicize the core socialist values, the new style of marriage and childbirth, and the family virtues of filial piety and loving relatives.

Nowadays, civilized slogans that have changed the customs can be seen everywhere in Shuoli Town, and the words are simple, clear and catchy, which has become a unique landscape. A publicity team jointly participated by relevant departments of the town, school teachers, etc. was also set up to publicize the content of “advocating thrift, advocating new marriages, simple funerals, and advocating generous support and burial” to help villagers establish a healthy, harmonious, friendly and mutual aid. fashion. “Through the selection of the most beautiful family, the construction of beautiful courtyards, and the moral evaluation, we will guide the masses to establish a new style of civilization, simple folk customs, and a refreshing social style, striving to be a practitioner of changing customs and changing customs, and changing customs from ‘I want to do it’ to ‘I want to do it’. ” said the town official.

Reporter Xu Zhiqin

Correspondent Zhou Jingru