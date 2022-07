CIVITANOVA MARCHE – “But what did you do?”, She yelled at him Elena. The girlfriend of Filippo Ferlazzo he was in a clothing store, one of the many along Corso Umberto I in Civitanova Marche. In the meantime, he had gone away and in a few minutes he had killed with his hands Alika Ogorchukwu, 39-year-old Nigerian. Then he went back and crossed paths with the woman.