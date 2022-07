“All I want is justice. Justice for my husband. Italy don’t leave me alone.” These are the words of Charity Oriachi, wife of Alika Ogorchukwu, the 39-year-old Nigerian peddler, attacked and killed yesterday afternoon in the center of Civitanova Marche. The woman was present at the demonstration organized by the Nigerian community in the Marche city.

Source: AGTW

01:48