Violent murder on the street in Civitanova Marche in the early afternoon of Friday 19 July, victim of a Nigerian street vendor. The doctors tried in vain to revive him. The images of the video surveillance cameras and the testimonies of those present are examined by the police. The man killed, 39, married and father of a child, was known in the area. Never a problem, a respectable man according to most, beaten to death for one glance too many, it seems, at the alleged murderer’s companion. The attacker is an Italian, in custody.