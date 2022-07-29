Home News Civitanova Marche was beaten to death by a Nigerian street vendor for an appreciation of a woman
For having made compliments on a woman, a Nigerian peddler was attacked by the man, an Italian, who was accompanying the young woman: the man beat the peddler up to kill him

Violent murder on the street in Civitanova Marche in the early afternoon of Friday 19 July, victim of a Nigerian street vendor. The doctors tried in vain to revive him. The images of the video surveillance cameras and the testimonies of those present are examined by the police. The man killed, 39, married and father of a child, was known in the area. Never a problem, a respectable man according to most, beaten to death for one glance too many, it seems, at the alleged murderer’s companion. The attacker is an Italian, in custody.

