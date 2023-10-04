Claim and reality: There is no wind when it comes to green electricity

“Politicians must finally step up their game when it comes to the production of green electricity. At the current pace, the ambitious goals for 2030 are completely out of reach.” These words do not come from a Green politician or representatives of “Fridays for Future”, but from Erich Frommwald. He speaks for industry in the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce and is head of the Kirchdorfer Group (cement, concrete).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

