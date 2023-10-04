Home » Claim and reality: There is no wind when it comes to green electricity
News

Claim and reality: There is no wind when it comes to green electricity

by admin
Claim and reality: There is no wind when it comes to green electricity

“Politicians must finally step up their game when it comes to the production of green electricity. At the current pace, the ambitious goals for 2030 are completely out of reach.” These words do not come from a Green politician or representatives of “Fridays for Future”, but from Erich Frommwald. He speaks for industry in the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce and is head of the Kirchdorfer Group (cement, concrete).

See also  Jianghai District held a work conference on epidemic prevention and control to build a solid prevention and control barrier with strictness and strictness_High-tech Jianghai Information_Jiangmen Municipal People's Government Portal Website

You may also like

Formal education in El Salvador, problems and dilemmas:...

Multiple People Shot in ‘Active Shooter Situation’ at...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, September 4,...

Baihou Middle School Celebrates 100th Anniversary: A Century...

Migration pact: Tunisia rejects EU funds

11 years in prison for a man who...

Terrifying Road Rage Incident in Miami Springs: Man...

Petro apologized on behalf of the State for...

Chongqing’s Consumer Market: A Blend of Culture, Fireworks,...

Chaos in the House of Representatives: Chairman McCarthy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy