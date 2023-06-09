Claim the document, the regional elections are coming!

Nearly 15,907 Risaraldenses have not yet approached the offices of the National Registry to claim their identity document, which will allow them to participate in the electoral contest that will take place on October 29, in the 2023 territorial elections.

Of these documents, 12,057 belong to citizenship cards and 3,850 to identity cards, documents that young people must have to carry out registration procedures in schools, EPS and other rights they have as Colombians.

The National Registry invites citizens to visit the different offices of the entity in Risaralda, in order to claim their identification documents and access the different services and procedures they require.

In Pereira, 7,832 documents are registered without being claimed by citizens, of which 6,311 belong to citizenship cards and 1,521 to identity cards. In this way, the National Registry of Civil Status reminds the hours of attention throughout the department, so that the people of Risaraldenses can visit the different offices from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday. .

