News

Clan del Golfo camp dismantled in Orpúa, Bajo Baudó

Troops from the 22nd Fluvial Marine Infantry Battalion of the National Army located and destroyed a camp of the Clan del Golfo in Orpúa, Bajo Baudó. It is a wooden structure with the capacity to house 40 people, as well as an area mined with explosive devices, on the banks of the Orpúa river. This material was destroyed in a controlled manner by explosives experts.

In the camp, they found 3,959 rifle ammunition cartridges of different calibers, ten magazines, supplies related to the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces, telecommunication equipment, 500 kilos of dry food and two boats with Yamaha engines.

During the operation, the capture of alias ‘Barba’, an alleged member of the Clan del Golfo, who was carrying a 38-caliber revolver and 20 rounds of ammunition, was also captured.

