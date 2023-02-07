The Clan del Golfo, the main criminal group in Colombia, declared several political parties and human rights defenders a “military objective”, as well as directly threatened nine congressmen, journalists and lawyers, as denounced this Monday by Senator Iván Cepeda.

In a statement from this group, also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), they assure that they will begin “military actions” against several people if “on Wednesday, February 15 at 12 midnight they have not yet resigned.”

Among these people are congressmen María José Pizarro, Inti Asprilla, Wilson Arias, Aida Avella, José Alberto Tejada and Alirio Uribe, former senator Antonio Sanguino and lawyers Alí Bantú and Miguel Ángel del Río, according to the statement made public by Cepeda, from the ruling party, in which he condemned the events.

“They will have a maximum period of 72 hours from 12 midnight on February 15 to leave the country or join a funeral home,” he says in the pamphlet where he also attacks “all his close groups of collaborators” that “ they have been attacking all the military forces since the marches called by the guerrillas who are in power”.

All this, according to the paper, in order to “erradicate from Colombia any vestige of the communist left, mamerta or anything that goes against the policies that characterize our ideology (sic).”

The AGC currently have a supposed ceasefire active, because they have expressed their intention to start talks with the Colombian government of Gustavo Petro, which wants to offer them a way out of the conflict through voluntary submission to justice.

This group emerged after the demobilization of the paramilitary United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), the group that committed the most homicides during the armed conflict.

Currently he is mainly dedicated to drug trafficking and was led until his extradition last year by Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias “Otoniel”. EFE