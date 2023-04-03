The lawyer for the Clan del Golfo assured this Monday that the largest drug trafficking gang in Colombia does not accept the conditions of submission to justice proposed by the government of Gustavo Petro within the framework of its “Total Peace” policy.

The organization’s representative, Ricardo Giraldo, announced that his clients want to hand over their weapons through peace negotiations, such as those being carried out with the guerrillas, and not by surrendering to justice with criminal benefits as the government proposed for the case. of drug traffickers.

Of paramilitary origin, the organization is also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, the name its leaders claim.

“If it is through submission here there will never be ‘Total Peace’, that is clear and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia want negotiation or dialogue (…) but they are not going to play with that subjection law that among others, it will be a great failure,” the lawyer said in an interview with W radio.

Petro’s initiative offers benefits for drug traffickers who leave the business and turn themselves in to justice, including sentences of a maximum of eight years in prison and keeping 6% of their fortunes.

Since he came to power on August 7, the leftist president has been determined to extinguish the last internal conflict on the continent through negotiations with the groups that remained in arms after the 2016 peace agreement with the FARC guerrillas, turned into a party of left.

The government suspended on March 18 a bilateral truce that had been in force since January with the Clan del Golfo, alleging attacks by drug traffickers on military and civilians.

But there continues to be “constant and permanent communication” between the parties, Giraldo assured.

The lawyer represents the leadership of the organization, whose maximum leader is Jobanis de Jesús Ávila Villadiego, known as “Commander Javier” or “Chiquito Malo”.

The ringleader replaced “Otoniel” after his capture and subsequent extradition to the United States in 2022.

In a video dated March 26, validated by Giraldo, the Clan sends a short message to the president.

“We will continue to believe (…) in Petro’s promises of peace” despite the fact that “he closes the doors on us,” says “Commander Javier” surrounded by men with rifles and camouflaged in the middle of the jungle.

The first leftist to come to power in Colombia is also negotiating with the ELN guerrillas and FARC dissidents who departed from the 2016 peace agreement.

Colombia is the largest cocaine producer in the world and is experiencing an internal conflict of half a century that has left more than 9 million victims.