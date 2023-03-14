The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, assured this Monday that the Clan del Golfo, which broke the bilateral ceasefire in the last hours, was not able to take a step towards the collective submission to justice proposed by your government as part of the total peace policy.

“The Clan del Golfo was not able to take the step towards a collective submission to justice that was being legally prepared, it seems to give more priority to its businesses and to stay in those businesses and obviously there is no possibility of negotiation,” Petro said in the radio show Colombia Today, from the Presidency.

The president added that “until that becomes political will in the hearts of the people who are illegal, then peace will have these difficulties.”

According to the authorities, the Clan del Golfo, the largest criminal gang in the country, is behind a violent mining strike that has paralyzed the Bajo Cauca region in the state since March 2. department of Antioquia (northwest), where two ambulances have been burned in recent days.

Just this morning Petro reported on his social networks that in this context the Clan del Golfo carried out an attack in which they destroyed the aqueduct in the municipality of Tarazá, where a toll booth was also set on fire.

“They have left Tarazá without drinking water, by breaking the pipes. The Clan del Golfo against the humble people Affecting the drinking water of a city is putting the lives of boys and girls, of all human beings, at risk. The Clan del Golfo with their hostility against the population has broken the ceasefire,” he said.

Reflection on the search for peace

Petro has defended a policy of “total peace” to which it intends to link various armed groups operating in the country to start peace negotiations, although for the moment the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army) is the only one with whom a formal dialogue has begun.

In his search for total peace in Colombia, the president announced on December 31 a ceasefire for six months with the ELN, the Central General Staff of the FARC dissidents, the Segunda Marquetalia, the Clan del Golfo and the paramilitaries of the Sierra Nevada.

However, days later the ELN said that it was not joining that pact because it was announced without having been agreed upon at the negotiation and unilaterally.

In the interview on Monday, Petro said that regarding the policy of total peace with the Clan of Gulf there has been “a regression” and said that this group is not the same as the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia Aucwhose demobilization arose, because “they no longer have the state support that the paramilitaries had”.

“Their ties to politics are more through the bribery of officials, their central activity is rattling, exporting cocaine and illegal economies,” said the president, who added that this is why they must submit to justice and not negotiate a peace agreement.

The Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia AGC, as the Clan del Golfo is also known, said last week that they hired lawyers for “approaches” with the Colombian government with a view to a possible negotiation. EFE