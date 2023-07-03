Clandestine small store dismantled in Ciudad Bolívar

He night command was present in the last hours in the town of Ciudad Bolívar, achieving convincing results.

According to the balance, in the neighborhood San Franciscoa clandestine small store was dismantled in which there were approximately 20 minors, to whom the Police for Children and Adolescents restored their rights.

In that establishment, several doses of marijuana and the drug called tusi were also found.

In addition to dismantling the clandestine chiquiteca, the Night Command achieved:

85 fights defused 9 thefts prevented 21 captures 32 bladed weapons seized 16 doses of narcotics seized

Here, a publication of the District Secretariat for Security, Coexistence and Justice with the results achieved by the Night Command:

