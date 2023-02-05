A recent piece of news about Clara Chía caused a global stir. The producer and advertising student, recently known for establishing a relationship with the renowned ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, has been the target of the press after details about their courtship were known and the dedications that the Colombian singer Shakira made for her in her most recent song.

This situation must undoubtedly be tense for Clara Chía. In a recent piece of information, an alleged admission to a hospital due to an anxiety crisis was argued. However, Paula Echavarría, a journalist for the Spanish program Mediaset, interviewed Clara Chía’s uncle, who denied this information.

“It’s a lie, she hasn’t been admitted. It’s a bit amazing, we don’t know where she came from,” said Clara Chía’s paternal uncle emphatically.

Does Shakira have a new love?

The woman from Barranquilla celebrated her 46th birthday this Thursday, January 2, a date that coincides with the birth of her ex-partner and father of her children, Gerard Piqué, who turned 36 years old.

The truth is that although the Colombian artist celebrated her first birthday without her ex-partner and in the middle of the separation process, she showed that she had a good day in which she was congratulated by many of her colleagues and friends, in addition to spending time with a man with Who is romantically related to her?

According to the Spanish press, the artist from ‘Barefoot’ who swept the last few weeks with his new song together with Bizarrap, he would have spent a very pleasant time not only with his children, family and closest friends but also with Gorka Ekurdiathe surfer with whom Shakira takes classes and who came to her house for the celebration as was rrecorded by a paparazzi.

Notably Shakira has already been seen on other occasions with Gorka Ezkurdiathe young athlete 20 years her junior who has aroused suspicions of a possible romance.

However, so far, the Colombian has been very calm and focused with her artistic projects, since in recent months she has released three songs that have positioned her as the artist of the moment.

For now, we will have to wait if the woman from Barranquilla will give herself a new opportunity in love after the infidelity of the former Barcelona soccer player with Clara Chía, the 22-year-old girl that many fans of the ex-partner point to as responsible.