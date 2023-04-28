Clara Inés López, new labor room magistrate

The Full Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice elected the jurist Clara Inés López Dávila as the new magistrate of the Corporation’s Labor Cassation Chamber.

Judge Clara Inés López Dávila, born in the municipality of El Tambo (Nariño), is a lawyer graduated from the University of Caldas, with a master’s degree in Procedural Law and a specialist in Contemporary Procedural Law from the University of Medellín, and a specialist in Law Administrative from the University of Nariño and in Labor Law from the National University of Colombia.

To date, she had been working as a magistrate of the Labor Chamber of the Superior Court of Pasto, after having served as a magistrate of the superior courts of Medellín and Santa Marta, labor judge of the Tumaco and Pasto circuit, municipal promiscuous judge of El Tambo.

She was also a litigation lawyer and head of the Internal Management Control Office, head of Complaints and Claims, assistant lawyer and Undersecretary of Human Talent of the Government of Nariño.

López has experience as a municipal promiscuous judge and also has extensive experience in the Government of Nariño.