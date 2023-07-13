Clarification by Bourita on the future of cooperation with the European Union in the fisheries agreement, and this is what he calls for

Bourita explained that the fishing agreement between Morocco and the European Union is still in force. On the other hand, the marine fishing protocol, concluded for a period of four years (2019-2023), expires on July 17.

Thus, the matter relates, the minister adds, to a “programmed” expiration date, since the signing of the protocol for a period of four years, starting from July 18, 2019.

Mr. Bourita highlighted that the implementation of the protocol is “satisfactory”, noting that the cooperation was “positive and mutually beneficial” during this period.

He pointed out that a meeting is expected to take place this week in Brussels between the Moroccan authorities and their European counterparts, within the framework of a joint committee in the field of marine fishing, with the aim of conducting a joint assessment of these four years.

Regarding the future of the fisheries agreement, the minister stressed that “there is ongoing thinking within the Moroccan government” that takes three criteria into account.

He explained that the first consideration is “of a theoretical nature,” stressing that Morocco today, in accordance with the vision and foreign policy drawn up by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, gives priority to partnerships “with a clearer added value.”

“Morocco hopes to establish more advanced partnerships, where the Moroccan added value will be stronger,” he added.

With regard to the second criterion, the minister explained that the Kingdom has crystallized a national strategy for marine fishing “Aleutis” and developed a vision dedicated to the development of the sector, which takes into account the aspirations of the actors and requires appropriateness in the framework of interaction with partners.

As for the third criterion that the government includes in its thinking and evaluation framework, Mr. Bourita continues, it is related to scientific data, with the aim of preserving this important natural resource for Morocco and Moroccans and ensuring its sustainability.

The minister stressed that “Morocco will, therefore, interact with the European side on the basis of this ongoing thinking,” stressing that “dialogue and cooperation with European partners are permanent.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

