Calm sea, good visibility, Saturday in July. The stretch of the Tyrrhenian Sea between the Argentario and the Isola del Giglio (Grosseto) was full of boats. At 5:20 pm on Saturday 23rd, someone heard the sound of the violent collision between a large motorboat, over 20 meters, and a sailboat, probably with the mainsail raised and which for this reason, if the engine was off, had precedence. In the impact a man died and a woman is missing. Then there are four injured (two men and two women), one of whom, the most serious, was transported by helicopter to the hospital in Grosseto, where he is hospitalized with a confidential prognosis. The other three minor injuries, also all originally from Rome, are said to be two women of 59 and 61 and a man of 60, taken to the hospital in Orbetello.

As soon as the alarm went off, three vehicles of the Coast Guard of Porto Santo Stefano and a helicopter of the firefighters arrived off the island, a rock near the exit of the port of Porto Ercole, on the south-east side of the Argentario . Then vehicles of the carabinieri also intervened. The motorboat was folded on its side, while the sailboat had suffered severe damage, almost breaking in two due to the impact. According to the first hypotheses, the large motorboat, on board of which there were two Danish tourists, would have overwhelmed the other boat, on which four tourists from Rome were sailing. The mainsail, that is, one of the sails, may have been hoisted, which gave the boat precedence beyond the direction in which she was traveling from the motorboat. It should be seen if the engine was also turned off, because it is sometimes turned on even if a sail has been hoisted. Obviously, these are all elements still to be clarified. They will be investigated by the investigation opened by the Grosseto prosecutor’s office, which has already ordered the seizure of the boats and entrusted the investigations on the dynamics and responsibility of what happened to the Port Authority itself.