Home News Clash between three cars in A4, two dead and one injured in the province of Udine
News

Clash between three cars in A4, two dead and one injured in the province of Udine

by admin
Clash between three cars in A4, two dead and one injured in the province of Udine

A very serious accident occurred along the A4 motorway, towards Trieste, shortly after the municipality of Campolongo Tapogliano (Udine). Three cars collided for reasons yet to be ascertained. Two people died and a third was injured. There is also a fourth person involved, but it would not be life threatening. Rescue operations are still ongoing.

See also  After the infrastructure rises, the environmental protection rises!The concept of soil census is on fire, these stocks are 20% daily limit, and new energy is on the rise.

You may also like

The thieves empty the kindergarten fridge: lunch with...

There are no priests, the festive masses in...

Farewell to Tatò, the Kaiser Franz who loved...

The worst year for prison suicides – Gabriele...

Huawei Pocket S Wi-Fi speed surpasses iPhone 14...

In Chiaverano the vandals also set the books...

Meloni government: the opinion is positive from two...

Onè di Fonte the brother of Miriam’s boyfriend:...

Anti-rave law, the appeal of the Don Gallo...

Child run over by a door, rescued and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy