Clash in Rome, a child dies. Investigated the youtuber who was driving, positive for the narcotest – Lazio

Matteo Di Pietro, the 20-year-old who, driving the Lamborghini SUV involved in the accident in Casal Palocco, was charged with killing a five-year-old boy in addition to injuring his mother and 4-year-old sister. He tested positive for cannabinoids . The position of the four in the car is also being examined by the investigators. The competition could be contested against them if it were ascertained that in the phases preceding the crash they were shooting a video to be posted, then, on social networks for an online ‘challenge’ encouraging the boy to drive.

The reconstruction

The city car collided head-on with a Lamborghini SUV, rented for two days, driven by the 20-year-old and carrying four people. A terrible impact: there are no skid marks on the road. A third car was involved in the accident. The hypothesis of the challenge is confirmed by a 15-second video that appeared online in which one of the youngsters states: “Second day in Lamborghini, so far so good”. The child’s conditions immediately appeared desperate: the little one was already in cardiac arrest when help arrived. The doctors then practiced cardiac massage and after resuscitating him they transported him to the Grassi hospital in Ostia. A desperate race which, however, was in vain: the doctors in the emergency room could not do anything but ascertain his death.

A resident: ‘Greepy scene’

The mother, 29, and her three-year-old daughter were also injured in the accident. I’m not in danger of life. The little girl was transferred from the Sant’Eugenio hospital to the Bambino Gesù and later discharged. Her mother, Elena Uccello, on the other hand, remains hospitalized at Sant’Eugenio: she has bruises and is still in a strong state of shock. Flowers, teddy bears and colored windmills were placed at the scene of the accident.

“The trauma I’m feeling – writes on social media Vito Loiaconoone of the guys from The Borderline, the group of Youtubers who would be involved in the accident – it is indescribable. I just want to say that I’ve never sat behind the wheel and that I am very close to the victim’s family.”

Witnesses: “They continued to film”

“After the incident they continued to film, another child’s father filmed them and discussed with the boys.” To tell it is Alessandro Milano, a friend of the Proietti family and father of a school friend of Manuel. “We all have to talk and tell what happened. They were filming and the baby was dead”, repeats Alessandro. “We are destroyed, this car had been speeding by for days. They had to be stopped”. These are the words that the citizens of the neighborhood repeat as they arrive.

“This car had been speeding by for days. It stuck in my mind because it was very beautiful as a car, but inside me, seeing the speed at which it was going, I thought: if they catch someone, they’ll kill them”, said a lady from the area. Another resident of the area explains that “the owner of the Skylimit rent dealership who rented the car to twenty-year-olds we all know him. Yesterday he came after the accident and was angry because the car was broken.”

In a video shot immediately after the accident, passers-by are seen yelling at the boys who were aboard the SUV. “What the f… did you do?” shouts a gentleman who is held back by the crowd gathered on the spot. In the video you can see two destroyed cars, the Smart held by the SUV, and also from behind a boy with the T-shirt of the youtuber group The Borderline.

Salvini’s comment: “Away with the license for life”

“A five-year-old boy died on the outskirts of Rome, apparently a social competition of 5 youtubers was taking place in a Lamborghini who crushed this child. If you are a repeat offender and take the life of a person because you are a moron behind the wheel, you don’t see your driving license anymore for the rest of your days, it’s not like I’m suspending it for a few months”, says the deputy prime minister and minister, Matteo Salvini, speaking of the new highway code.