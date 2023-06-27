Home » Clash in the night in Palau, father and minor son injured – Sardinia
(ANSA) – PALAU, JUNE 27 – Two cars collided last night around 2 am on state road 133 bis, in the hairpin bends near the hamlet of La Capannaccia in Palau.

The accident between the small cars, the dynamics of which is being investigated by the Carabinieri of the territorial department of Olbia, involved four people who were traveling on board the vehicles: two, a father with his minor son, were transported with two ambulances in the emergency room of the Giovanni Paolo II hospital in Olbia for checks on their state of health which did not however appear serious.

A team of firefighters from the nearby Arzachena detachment secured the vehicles and cleared the road area involved in the accident. (HANDLE).

