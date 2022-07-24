Home News Clash of boats on the Argentario, at the origin of the tragedy could have been driving on autopilot
Shipwreck, manslaughter and injuries. These would be the crimes against which the investigations into the collision between boats that took place yesterday afternoon at the Argentario, in the channel between Monte Argentario (Grosseto) and the Island of Giglio, are taking place, costing a man the life, while the search for a missing woman, Anna Claudia Cartoni, 60 years old.

According to the hypotheses, the yacht with 4 Danes on board, perhaps sailing with the autopilot on, would have ended up at high speed against the sailboat on which there were six people originally from Rome.

The searches never stopped. Rescuers worked all night and continue today, non-stop. The collision, between a motorboat and a sailboat, took place in the waters in front of Porto Ercole. On the dynamics, the Coast Guard investigations are underway.

From an initial reconstruction of the facts, it emerges that on board the motorboat there were four citizens of Danish nationality, while on the sailboat there were six Italians.

In the impact, a man who got stuck under one of the boats lost his life. Four injured (two men and two women), one of whom was transported by helicopter to the hospital in Grosseto, where he is hospitalized with a confidential prognosis. The other three minor injuries are said to be two women aged 59 and 61 and a man aged 60, taken to the hospital in Orbetello. Two were discharged on the same Saturday evening. another remains for observation in the emergency room.

Clash between boats in the Argentario sea, a man dead and a woman missing

See also  Covid layoffs May 2019

by Michele Bocci

The searches, managed by the Porto Santo Stefano Maritime District Office under the coordination of the Operations Center of the Livorno Maritime Directorate, involve various naval vehicles of the Coast Guard, air-naval vehicles of the Finance Guard and vehicles and men of the Fire Brigade and Carabinieri .
The Coast Guard investigations are underway on the dynamics of the accident.

