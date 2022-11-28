SAINT DANIEL. Two people in hospital for tests, but fortunately with minor injuries. This is the balance of an accident that occurred on the afternoon of Monday 28 November, in via Fagagna in San Daniele, along the former provincial road 116, a short distance from the Picaron ham factory. The collision took place shortly after 2.30 pm and involved two cars, a Lexus and a Mercedes Class B: according to an initial reconstruction by the carabinieri of the San Daniele station, the driver of the German car (a San Daniele one from 1976) invaded the lane opposite, hitting the SUV, driven by a sixty-four year old from the area.

The latter car spun, ending its run in the ditch that runs alongside the road; on impact, the Mercedes overturned, leaning on the right side.

Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance from San Daniele del Friuli to the scene. Both drivers were transported to hospital for tests: they did not suffer any particularly serious injuries. On site the firefighters of the Gemona detachment together with fellow volunteers from San Daniele for the safety of vehicles and the road.