It could have ended much worse. Worse than a wounded man and the main artery of Italy blocked by the violence of a few hundred criminals. Because what happened yesterday “at the Sandri service station”, as the fans wrote in the chats seized yesterday by the police, is only the last act of a script that has been repeated for too many years on the streets and in the stadiums of Italy.
See also How is the bailout policy implemented? ——Case Tracking of the Operation Status of Individual Industrial and Commercial Households and Small and Micro Enterprises_Guangming.com