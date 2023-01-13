“I am evaluating measures and I intend to do so shortly, immediately after seeing the results of the work” done by the Observatory on sporting events and by the Analysis Committee. These will be measures “to protect public order and against the fans affected” by the clashes that took place along the A1 motorway on Sunday 8 January. This was assured by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, during a press conference at the end of the Provincial Committee for Public Order and Security which took place in the Prefecture of Florence.

«Assessments are underway», added Piantedosi, underlining «that there are elements to issue a significant series of Daspo assigning specific responsibilities» for those who acted «in a sensational context».

On January 8, a veritable guerrilla war broke out on the motorway at the Badia al Pino service station, in Val di Chiana, with the Napoli ultras – heading to Genoa for the match against Sampdoria – who aimed at the Roma fans, in transit to Milan for the match against Milan at San Siro, a real ambush. A scene that dusted off the memory of the killing of Gabriele Sandri, a Lazio fan who lost his life in that service area in 2007, from a gunshot fired at eye level by a police officer.