The indigenous authorities of Cauca denounced that their communities were again at risk after they were caught in the crossfire between armed groups in the north of the department.

During the clashes, an indigenous guard was injured and the communities reported that the lifeless body of a man dressed in military clothing was found in that area.

As reported by the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca, Cric, members of their communities remain at risk due to the strong combats that have been registered between dissidents of the Farc and the ELN in the limits of the municipalities of Silvia and Caldono.

The Cric indicated that the clashes have been taking place for territorial control in the Laguna Seca and Farallones villages, which has generated fear among the inhabitants who fear for their lives.

The senior counselor of the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca, Cric, Mauricio Capaz, reported that Human Rights teams were sent to the area to verify the situation and provide support to the affected families.

Capaz stated that “we reject the use of indigenous territories as war zones. There is fear of affectations to the populations, accusations, stigmatization and others due to the actions of these armed forces”.

Likewise, he reiterated the call to the armed actors to leave civilians out of their activities.

On the other hand, spokesmen for the Pueblo Nuevo Reservation affirmed that the communities and the indigenous guard were left in the middle of these combats.

As indicated, in the area they found the body of a person, in the village of El Farallón in the municipality of Silvia, who was removed from the area and transferred to Legal Medicine.

They also reported that a member of the indigenous guard of the San Andrés de Pisimbalá reservation was injured during the events.

Faced with these public order problems, the Army moved to the area in order to guarantee security.

