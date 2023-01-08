Listen to the audio version of the article

Clashes between Roma and Napoli fans in the Badia al Pino service area, near Arezzo, on the Autostrada del Sole: one injured person was taken to the Arezzo hospital. According to what has been learned from police sources, it is a Roma supporter who was allegedly slightly injured by a stab weapon. There was no intervention for him by the doctors sent by 118: from what he learned he would have gone independently to the San Donato hospital in Arezzo.

According to what is learned from the Arezzo Police Headquarters, the origin of the clashes was the ambush set by a group of ultras from Naples on the Romanists in transit to reach Milan: then a mutual throwing of stones and tear gas was born. The police, to avert further dangerous situations, also blocked the motorway traffic, which has recently resumed. The identification of Roma and Neapolitan fans is underway.

Queues of up to 15 km have formed at the service area of ​​Badia al Pino east, in the municipality of Civitella Val di Chiana, in the direction of the Tuscan capital between Monte San Savino and Arezzo, in the direction of Florence. This is what can be found on the Autostrade website. “On the A1 Milan-Naples, between Monte San Savino and Arezzo, in the direction of Florence – reads the Aspi website -, traffic is no longer blocked but there are still 15 km of queues starting from Valdichiana”. “Alternatively, for long distances in the direction of Bologna and Milan, we recommend using the A24 Roma-Teramo and the A14 Adriatica. For those traveling towards Florence, we recommend that you exit at Valdichiana, where queues have formed, take the Siena-Bettolle SS326 connection towards Siena and return to the A1 at Firenze Impruneta. The personnel of Autostrade per l’Italia and the Traffic Police are present on site”.

Salvini: pay all damages and stop the stadium

“These are not fans. Highway closed and Italian travelers stranded? They pay all damages out of their own pockets, and never again in the stadium.” He writes it on social media Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini after the clashes on the A1 between Valdichiana and Arezzo, in the direction of Florence, for which there are long queues.