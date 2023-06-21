Clashes between ultras of Varese and Naples, 49 Daspo – Lombardia

The measures after the attacks of 4 and 14 May

(ANSA) – VARESE, JUNE 21 – Forty-nine Daspo from two to eight years were issued by the Varese Police Headquarters against 24 ultras of Varese football and 25 of Napoli. The measures were decided after the attacks that took place in Varese on 4 and 14 May last.

A few hours after the celebrations for the Scudetto of Napoli, won on May 4, before the end of the championship, the first attacks occurred. A group of ultras, after advertising the slogan ‘Varese supports Varese, celebrations of other teams are not welcome in the city, especially those of Napoli’, surrounded a vehicle of opposing fans, damaging it in several parts, and attacked the two men on board under the eyes of two children sitting in the car with their mother. Another group of ultras attacked two women traveling in a car waving the flag of Naples, with a little boy on board. The following 14 May, a procession of about 50 cars and minivans with altered license plates took the A8 towards Varese, with the ultras of Napoli Calcio on board, before going to Monza where the Monza-Naples match was scheduled. However, the ‘punitive expedition’ was blocked by the police at the motorway exit, despite the attempt of some fans, with their faces covered by balaclavas and scarves, to attack the agents, at whom they threw smoke bombs and paper bombs. ( HANDLE).

