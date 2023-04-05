Status: 05.04.2023 12:40 p.m

Hundreds arrested after clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque. Concerns about a further escalation are growing. Rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip and the Israeli military launched counterattacks.

By Clemens Verenkotte, ARD Studio Tel Aviv

Footage of the Israeli police inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque: firecrackers explode, screams can be heard, black-uniformed police officers with helmets and protective shields break into the mosque.







During the night, Israeli police forces began operations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque. “Troublemakers” barricaded themselves there with firecrackers, sticks and stones, the police said afterwards. Previous attempts had failed to persuade the mostly young men to leave the mosque.

Stun grenades and batons

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, at the time of the clashes, in the middle of the Islamic month of fasting, Ramadan, there were numerous believers in the mosque. Eyewitnesses reported that police forces used stun grenades and batons. “They stormed in and started beating everyone,” the Reuters news agency quoted an eyewitness as saying. An elderly woman said after leaving the mosque, according to the agency:

“I was praying and sitting out of a chair and reciting the Koran. They threw stun grenades, one of which hit me in the chest. My family will see me now and they will feel horrible.”

350 temporary arrests

According to the police, more than 350 men were temporarily arrested. In response to the clashes, Palestinian militants fired 16 rockets at the Israeli border area, the Israeli army said. The projectiles were either destroyed by the “Iron Dome” anti-missile shield or fell in an uninhabited area. Nobody was injured.

The Israeli forces then attacked three targets in the Gaza Strip. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Israeli radio this morning:

We can’t say who is behind the shelling. It is not said that it is Hamas, other rebel organizations could also be behind it. We are not issuing any specific instructions for residents at this time. I would advise anyone planning to spend their bank holiday in the south to go and if anything changes we will issue new instructions.

Minister demands hardness

After sunset, the week-long Jewish Passover holiday begins with the Seder evening. Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have strongly condemned the Israeli police incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque. In separate statements, it was said, among other things, that the “storming” of the mosque – Islam’s third most important holy site – was undermining peace efforts between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel’s right-wing Minister for National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, demanded that the rocket fire be dealt with harshly. It’s time to “lower heads,” said Ben-Gvir.