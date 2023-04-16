Clashes in Sudan, three WFP employees dead: UN

The head of the United Nations mission in Sudan said on Sunday that three of his staff members were killed in heavy fighting between the army and paramilitary forces in the Darfur region.

United Nations Special Representative Volker Perthes said in a statement that “three World Food Program employees have been killed during clashes in the Kabukbia region of North Darfur.”

According to the news agency AFP, Volker Perthes says that ‘ordinary citizens and aid workers are not targets.’

Sudan’s military launched airstrikes on a base of the paramilitary militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near the capital on Sunday in an attempt to regain control of the country, in clashes that have so far killed 56 people.

On the other hand, in view of the deteriorating security situation in Sudan, the Pakistani embassy in Khartoum has requested Pakistani citizens to limit their activities and not to leave their homes.

The Pakistani embassy shared its helpline number 0924095119 on Twitter and wrote that this number should be saved so that it can be used in times of need.

Due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, all respected Pakistanis are requested to limit their activities and avoid going out of their homes. However, if there is any problem, please contact the Fulfour Embassy. Save our helpline number 0924095119 in your phone 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Wlwwr8RXzi — Pakistan Embassy Sudan (@PakinSudan) April 15, 2023

The already chaotic and internally-disrupted African nation saw an uptick in violence on Saturday as the capital Loud explosions shook Khartoum.

According to Reuters, the army attacked a base of the government’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the city of Umdurman, near Khartoum, at the end of a day of fierce fighting, witnesses said late on Saturday.

According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors: ‘The total number of civilian deaths has reached 56.’ The committee said there were “tens of deaths” among security forces, but not among civilian casualties.

The doctors’ organization said it recorded deaths at Khartoum airport and in the cities of Nyala, Al-Obeid and al-Fashar west of the city of Omdurman.

The RSF claimed to have captured the presidential palace, the army chief’s residence, the state television station and airports in the northern city of Khartoum, Marwi, al-Fasher and West Darfur state.

On the other hand, the army rejected these claims. The Sudanese Air Force instructed people to stay indoors and conducted an aerial survey of RSF activities.

People walk past a military vehicle in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, more than two dozen deaths have been reported in recent clashes (AFP)

In view of these conditions, a holiday has been declared on Sunday in the state of Khartoum. Schools, banks and government offices will remain closed on this day.

Gunshots and explosions could be heard across the capital, with TV footage showing smoke billowing from several areas.

Videos posted on social media showed military jets flying low over the city. A video also showed at least one missile being fired.

A Reuters journalist saw cannons and armored vehicles on the streets and heard heavy gunfire near the headquarters of both the army and the RSF.

“We believe that if they are wise, they will send their troops back to Khartoum,” Sudan’s army chief, General Abdul Fatah al-Burhan, told Al Jazeera television. But if this continues, we will have to deploy troops from other areas to Khartoum.’

The armed forces said they would not hold talks with the RSF until the force was disbanded.

The army asked the soldiers accompanying the RSF to report to the nearest army units. It appears that the RSF may be weakened if the military orders are followed.

RSF chief General Muhammad Hamdan Daqloo popularly known as Hamidati called General Burhan a ‘criminal’ and a ‘liar’. The army and the RSF, which analysts say number 100,000, are vying for power as political factions negotiate to form a transitional government after a 2021 military coup. have been.

In this photo collection, Sudan’s army chief General Abdul Fatah al-Burhan (right) while (left) RSF chief General Muhammad Hamdan Daglu (AFP/file photo)

According to Hamidati: ‘We know where you are hiding and we will reach you and bring you to justice.’

The protracted conflict could plunge Sudan into wider conflict as the country struggles in the form of economic collapse, tribal violence, and efforts to move towards elections.

‘Sudan’s security situation is under review’

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement that it is monitoring the security situation in Sudan.

According to the statement, there are thousands of Pakistanis in Khartoum for whose protection our mission is in contact with them.

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken has said that the situation in Sudan is ‘critical’, but there is still an opportunity to complete the process of establishing a civilian government in the country.