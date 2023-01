“When I saw the calendar I immediately thought this was going to happen.” The speaker is a fan of the Curva Sud, who frequents the Giallorossi’s organized groups. His is a widespread thought for those who know the dynamics between ultra-adverse groups. From the 2014 clashes in Tor di Quinto that led to the death of di ciro espositoRoman fans have always been prevented from going away to Naples, just as Neapolitans have been prevented from coming to see their team at the Stadio Olimpico.

