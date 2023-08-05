Clashes were recorded in Cristo del Consuelo

One person died in a shooting that took place in Christ of Consolationin Guayaquilon the night of Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The violent act occurred in the sector of Chicago when a man was riding a motorcycle. Subsequently, criminalistics personnel already carried out the removal of the corpse

On Thursday night and early Friday morning, August 4, through social networks, users published videos in which clashes could be seen and shots heard.

According to National Police, initially it was about clashes between criminal organizations. However, they later clashed with police officers who were trying to maintain order in the area and also faced off with the uniformed officers.

This Friday, August 4, 2023, in Christ of Consolation The Police apprehended four people, allegedly involved in the crime of illegal possession and carrying of firearms. As evidence, three pistols, 21 cartridges, six cell phones and a vehicle were found.

