Class teachers compete on the same stage to refine and upgrade——On-site competition of class teacher basic skills competition in Dongtou District

On April 1, the 11th Dongtou District Head Teacher Basic Skills Competition was held at Yuanjueyi School in Dongtou District. 45 head teachers from primary and secondary schools in Dongtou District participated. This competition focuses on the collective construction of classes and the concept of comprehensive education in the new era, and focuses on themes such as the “double reduction” of compulsory education, collaborative education between home, school and community, life safety and health education, and is divided into class meeting design, class leadership strategies, and educating people. The four links of story and scenario simulation defense comprehensively test the professionalism of the head teacher and the ability to lead the class. This competition built a growth platform for outstanding head teachers to learn from each other, encouraged teachers to actively explore new ways and methods of head teacher work under the new situation, demonstrated educational concepts and class management art from multiple angles, and helped Dongtou District head teacher team construction and professionalism The level is constantly improving.

