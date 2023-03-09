Home News Classes suspended in some municipalities of San Miguel due to volcanic activity
News

by admin
The Ministry of Education reported that due to the alert issued by Civil Protection due to the activity of the Chaparrastique volcano, classes were suspended until Friday, March 10 in some municipalities of San Miguel.

Among them are:

▪️San Miguel
▪️ Chinameca
▪️ Saint George
▪️ San Rafael East
▪️ The Transit

The institution asks the educational community of these municipalities to keep an eye on the official media and to comply with the measures that you establish to safeguard lives.

He also reminded the population to report any eventuality to the emergency numbers provided by the Government of the Republic.

