Classic banks in distress – are these the big winners? page 1

Banks are under pressure, again. But not all banks suffer equally.
Even before the global financial crisis, German institutes were low-yield, since then they have reduced or discarded the pearl of income, investment banking.
Instead, they concentrate on more traditional banking transactions, including real estate loans. In Germany, however, private banks such as Deutsche Bank or Commerzbank do not dominate, but in this country the landscape is shaped by the 3-pillar model of private banks, savings banks and cooperative banks. And the last two associations in particular make up the bulk of the real estate loan business among themselves.
