Home » Classic banks in distress – are these the big winners? page 1
News

Classic banks in distress – are these the big winners? page 1

by admin
Classic banks in distress – are these the big winners? page 1

Banks are under pressure, again. But not all banks suffer equally.

Even before the global financial crisis, German institutes were low-yield, since then they have reduced or discarded the pearl of income, investment banking.

Instead, they concentrate on more traditional banking transactions, including real estate loans. In Germany, however, private banks such as Deutsche Bank or Commerzbank do not dominate, but in this country the landscape is shaped by the 3-pillar model of private banks, savings banks and cooperative banks. And the last two associations in particular make up the bulk of the real estate loan business among themselves.

Broker-Tipp*

Over Smartbroker, a partner company of wallstreet:online AG, investors can trade securities from zero euros per order: stocks, bonds, 18,000 funds with no front-end load, ETFs, certificates and warrants. There are no custody fees with Smartbroker. The registration process for a Smartbroker account takes only five minutes.

* We would like to inform and enlighten our readers honestly and contribute to more financial freedom: If you are interested in our Smartbroker act or click on an advertising link, we will be compensated for this.

See also  Yingda Securities: China's export growth may be under pressure in the second half of the year, but it is still resilient | Interpretation of FireWire

You may also like

Yi Lianhong emphasized at the “No. 1 Reform...

Heating oil prices almost at the old low...

Rabat hosts bilateral talks between Morocco and Zambia

The dollar in Colombia remains below $5,000

Housing shortage among pensioners: study warns of aggravation...

This continuous deterioration! – OujdaCity

In Pitalito they go out to protest with...

“Demand for insect repellents rises in the early...

“If an agreement with the FARC is not...

Water tower in Mannheim is illuminated again –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy