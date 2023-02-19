Julian Andres Santa

The Sunday classics are back. Today at 2 in the afternoon, Deportivo Pereira receives Once Caldas at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in the coffee classic corresponding to the fifth date of the Colombian League. This will be the first regional duel after the title obtained by the Matecañas on December 7.

This is how the teams arrive

Different scenarios for both. On the one hand, the rojiamarillos come from being runners-up in the Super League, leaving very good impressions against Nacional in Medellín, while the albos arrive with a difficult present, without yet knowing victory in 2023 and already with the shadow of relegation in their rear-view mirror.

The one that the fans want to win

The classic is the match that the fans will always want to win. Those led by Alejandro Restrepo want to rebuild their path in the league and get their second victory and what better way to do it than to be able to do it in the middle of the classic to give their fans new joy.

Do you repeat training?

Although Deportivo Pereira’s roster has not yet been confirmed, it is believed that the formation could be the same that came out against Nacional in the Super League, with Aldair Quintana; Diego Hernandez, Geisson Perea, Carlos Ramirez; Eber Moreno, Maicol Medina, Jhonny Vásquez, Juan Pablo Zuluaga; Yesus Cabrera, Arley Rodríguez and Angelo Rodríguez.

Classic at the Hernán Ramírez

In the last four clásicos played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, the Matecañas won two, tied one and lost one. In the most recent, played on September 4 of last year, they tied 1-1 with goals from Marlon Piedrahíta and Leider Berrío.