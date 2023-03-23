Julian Andres Santa

Tomorrow the tenth day of Colombian Professional Soccer will begin, which is known as the date of the regional classics, those duels that always attract attention due to their great attraction and color. Deportivo Pereira will visit Once Caldas this Saturday at the Palogrande stadium, starting at 2 in the afternoon. Both teams arrive after having lost last day, however, the albos have the most difficult situation, currently being seven points from direct relegation.

Of the last three visits of the Matecañas to the Caldas capital, the balance has been a red and yellow victory, a draw and the most recent victory for the locals last year, by a score of 2-1.

Given: The most recent classic this year was played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas on February 19, with a 3-1 victory for Deportivo Pereira against Once Caldas, with goals from Angelo Rodríguez, Carlos Ramírez and Juan Pablo Zuluaga.