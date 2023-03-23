Home News Classic coffee week in Manizales
News

Classic coffee week in Manizales

by admin
Classic coffee week in Manizales

Julian Andres Santa

Tomorrow the tenth day of Colombian Professional Soccer will begin, which is known as the date of the regional classics, those duels that always attract attention due to their great attraction and color. Deportivo Pereira will visit Once Caldas this Saturday at the Palogrande stadium, starting at 2 in the afternoon. Both teams arrive after having lost last day, however, the albos have the most difficult situation, currently being seven points from direct relegation.

Of the last three visits of the Matecañas to the Caldas capital, the balance has been a red and yellow victory, a draw and the most recent victory for the locals last year, by a score of 2-1.

Given: The most recent classic this year was played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas on February 19, with a 3-1 victory for Deportivo Pereira against Once Caldas, with goals from Angelo Rodríguez, Carlos Ramírez and Juan Pablo Zuluaga.

See also  Covid-19, another death in the Aosta Valley

You may also like

the new impact financing model, green lending and...

The situation at the front on the morning...

40 significant groups of citizens registered for the...

3-I Spa is born, a new public company...

Children’s awareness event in Bursa Karacabey – Bursa...

confrontation with a knife in downtown Cali

consequences on the environment and on health

When and what time the Central Bank’s interest...

Porsche has abandoned plans to enter F1 in...

Morocco Challenge U23 tournament: Togo loses entry against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy