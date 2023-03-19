The Maria Gern pilgrimage church in front of the Bavarian Alps.Photo: iStock

who the children’s symphony (original title: Berchtoldsgaden music) composed, was controversial for a long time. Sometimes it was attributed to Leopold Mozart or his pupil Johann Rainprechter.

Joseph Haydn was also regarded as the author for a time. Research today suggests that Edmund Angerer is the actual composer. Edmund Angerer (1740-1794) was an Austrian Benedictine priest and church musician.

Here in a recording with the NOVA Philharmonic conducted by Simon Perčič.

In the children’s symphony In addition to an orchestra, seven simple musical instruments for children play a role: cuckoo, quail, trumpet, drum, ratchet, organ hen and cymbal star.

The composition probably received its name in 1813 from a sheet music edition by the music publisher Hofmeister. He published the work in a three-movement version.

Seven movements were originally planned: Marche 1, Menuetto 2, Allegro 3, Menuetto 4, Allegretto 5, Menuetto 6 and Presto 7. In the abridged version, which is usually played, the concerto consists of three movements: 3rd Allegro – 4th Menuetto – 7th Finale (Presto).