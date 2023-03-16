Home News Classic of the day: The Flight of the Bumblebee by Rimsky-Korsakov
Classic of the day: The Flight of the Bumblebee by Rimsky-Korsakov

Classic of the day: The Flight of the Bumblebee by Rimsky-Korsakov

A bumblebee at work.Photo: iStock

From the Epoch Times Music Series – For Lovers.

Nikolai Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov (1844-1908) was a Russian composer best known for the flight of the bumblebee, an orchestral piece from the 3rd act of his opera “The Tale of Tsar Asltan”. This one flight of the bumblebee in an orchestral variant, it is played by the Scottish National Orchestra.

Rimsky-Korsakov composed the flight of the bumblebee in 2/4 time with many sixteenth notes around 1899/1900. His metronome mark was 180, so the quarter note should be played at 180 beats per minute – this corresponds to 720 sixteenth notes in 60 seconds, i.e. 12 notes per second.

The musical and scenic opera is based on a fairy tale by Alexander Puschkin. In this Prince Gwidon is enchanted and transformed into a bumblebee. In this transformation, he silences two evil sisters with well-aimed stabs.

There is now a trend to play this piece faster and faster. In 2010, violinist Ben Lee entered the Guinness Book of Records with 64.21 seconds. Jörg Wachsmuth was even faster on the tuba in 2013 with 53.82 s.

