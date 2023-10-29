Classifications of the Middle East conflict | TUCcurrent

TUCcurrent research

In the podcast, Dr. Jan Busse from the University of the Bundeswehr in Munich and PD Dr. Antje Nötzold from Chemnitz University of Technology looks at the historical dimension and current developments of the Middle East conflict

Dr. Jan Busse from the University of the Bundeswehr in Munich and PD Dr. Antje Nötzold from Chemnitz University of Technology will talk about the background and developments in the context of the Middle East conflict. Photo/Collage: Jan Busse (private) and Antje Nötzold (private)/Niklas Schindler

On October 7, 2023, Gaza’s Hamas launched one Attack on Israelin which according to media reports based on official information Over 1,400 people were killed and around 3,000 were injured. In addition, several hundred hostages taken. Israel responded with one Gegenoffensive answered.

On this current occasion, presenter Wieland Mikolajczyk and his two guests look at both the historical dimension and current developments of the Middle East conflict in the current episode of the “TUCscicast”. On the one hand, there is a guest Dr. Jan Busseresearch associate at the Professorship for International Politics and Conflict Studies at the University of the Bundeswehr in Munich, who recently worked with Dr. Muriel Asseburg the revised edition of “The Middle East Conflict: History, Positions, Perspectives“has been published. The other PD Dr. speaks to him. Antje Nötzold, who currently represents the professorship of European Government Systems in Comparison at the Institute of Political Science at Chemnitz University of Technology. Nötzold’s research includes, among other things, the upheavals in the Arab world and the geopolitical strategy of the USA and Europe with a view to the Middle East.

The podcast can be listened to in various ways:

TU research that catches your ear

The podcast “TUCscicast” is an innovative format for science communication at Chemnitz University of Technology, which was launched in 2018 only ongoing conversation podcast from a German university was. The “TUCscicast” is now firmly established in the podcast world and is both the subject of reporting and a source for journalistic research. While the episodes of the first season attracted an average of over 3,000 listeners per episode, access to the episodes of the fourth season increased to almost 600,000 views in total between December 2021 and August 2022.

The media partner podcastprodukten.de in Leipzig, sister company of the online radio detektor.fm, which has been producing high-quality podcasts for business, media, society and research since 2009, is responsible for the technical editing.

Matthias Fejes

25.10.2024

All “TUCaktuell” reports

Note: Chemnitz University of Technology is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

Share this: Facebook

X

