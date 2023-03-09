Claudia Caicedo is the first female driver of the Valledupar Integrated Public Transportation System, SIVA.

At 34 years old and with two children, she became a leading woman in the region and the country, being the only female at the wheel of the first Strategic Public Transportation System, SETP, implemented in Colombia.

“This has been a new experience for me. I had never driven public transport vehicles, it was a challenge for me,” this beautiful dark-haired woman said between smiles. She has liked driving since she was young, stating that she has been an operator of double trucks, a 777x mining truck, turbo vans and material carriers. She assures that she has also taken beauty and industrial clothing courses through the National Learning Service, SENA. However, her passion is driving: “I learned to drive these vehicles with my brother at the age of 15, and to this day it is my favorite thing to do,” she said.

She added that for her, being part of SIVA “means a great achievement. Being here with the boys is rewarding. They tell me that I am the princess, the breast of SIVA, and the truth is very exciting, cool, but I would also like other women to also be part of the System, since it is a goal in which we can show that we can ” .

She ended by ensuring that her children are very proud of her and that is how she wants many other women to also become the heroes of her family. “I invite women to join SIVA, this is something simple, if you love what you do, you will do it well”, she concluded.

In this sense, the manager Katrizza Morelli Aroca, who demonstrated her satisfaction for having Claudia as part of this great city project, exalts and recognizes the importance of women’s participation in all spaces of social transformation in our city. “Having Claudia is not only a great opportunity to show that this is a system for everyone, inclusive, but also to ratify our commitment to social development, equity and social justice. Within the framework of International Women’s Day, we invite you to also be part of this fulfilled dream”, she expressed.

Related