Home News Claudia Caicedo, the first woman driver of public transport in Valledupar
News

Claudia Caicedo, the first woman driver of public transport in Valledupar

by admin
Claudia Caicedo, the first woman driver of public transport in Valledupar

Claudia Caicedo is the first female driver of the Valledupar Integrated Public Transportation System, SIVA.

At 34 years old and with two children, she became a leading woman in the region and the country, being the only female at the wheel of the first Strategic Public Transportation System, SETP, implemented in Colombia.

“This has been a new experience for me. I had never driven public transport vehicles, it was a challenge for me,” this beautiful dark-haired woman said between smiles. She has liked driving since she was young, stating that she has been an operator of double trucks, a 777x mining truck, turbo vans and material carriers. She assures that she has also taken beauty and industrial clothing courses through the National Learning Service, SENA. However, her passion is driving: “I learned to drive these vehicles with my brother at the age of 15, and to this day it is my favorite thing to do,” she said.

She added that for her, being part of SIVA “means a great achievement. Being here with the boys is rewarding. They tell me that I am the princess, the breast of SIVA, and the truth is very exciting, cool, but I would also like other women to also be part of the System, since it is a goal in which we can show that we can ” .

She ended by ensuring that her children are very proud of her and that is how she wants many other women to also become the heroes of her family. “I invite women to join SIVA, this is something simple, if you love what you do, you will do it well”, she concluded.

See also  Overcome Yourself and Take a Step Forward_China IT News

In this sense, the manager Katrizza Morelli Aroca, who demonstrated her satisfaction for having Claudia as part of this great city project, exalts and recognizes the importance of women’s participation in all spaces of social transformation in our city. “Having Claudia is not only a great opportunity to show that this is a system for everyone, inclusive, but also to ratify our commitment to social development, equity and social justice. Within the framework of International Women’s Day, we invite you to also be part of this fulfilled dream”, she expressed.

You may also like

Classes suspended in some municipalities of San Miguel...

Prosecutor dismisses the mayor of Neiva

Siemens coffee machine now €827 cheaper

We have fulfilled a great promise, that of...

Santa Fe beats Águilas Doradas 2-1 and advances...

More than 200,000 new urban jobs have been...

UCA professor says that all spending by gang...

Woman of Courage Award 2023 to Josefina Klinger

Strike report: nurses on the street: industrial action...

Increase effectiveness in solving homicides

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy