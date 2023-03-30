On Tuesday, March 28, the mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, attended the political control debate called by the Fifth Commission of the Senate of the Republic to expose the multiple breaches of the Doña Juana Solid Waste Management Center (CGR) in development of the concession contract 344 of 2010.

Before the congressmen, the president assured that: “Today, after having more than 13 fines in force for non-compliance by the environmental authorities and the Superintendence, CGR wants us to pay 1.2 trillion pesos as if it had indeed optimized the treatment plant of leachates from 2010 to date”.

In addition to Claudia López, the debate was also attended by the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, and the Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco, who in their interventions made it clear that the city cannot pay more money to this company that has 24 sanction processes for non-compliance of the contract and environmental pollution.

In context, the purpose of contract 344 of 2010 is: “the Administration, Operation and Comprehensive Maintenance of the Doña Juana Sanitary Landfill of the city of Bogotá DC, in its components of final disposal of solid waste and leachate treatment”, reads in the public statement.

The mayoress insisted that as long as she is in charge of the Bogotá Mayor’s Office, she will not pay a peso to the “defaulting” contractors. “This is a matter of ethics and rights. We will not pay a single peso more to a contractor that the only thing he has done is lie and delay the process that they had already lost against the District, ”López commented.

It is important to note that the District turned to a legal team to deal with this legal process: “We are not going to let the public get scammed. On April 11, the lives, rights, and pockets of Bogota citizens will be decided,” explained Claudia López after learning that in the last few hours the Court of Arbitration postponed the decision of the ruling, which was scheduled for this week.

“The gentlemen of the CGR should know that Bogotá has a mayor, that it has councilors and that it has congressmen, and that it has a local and national government that is willing to defend the rights of citizens and their pockets. Because political control works,” emphasized Mayor López.

Likewise, during the debate, the local president requested that within the framework of the National Development Plan (PND) the technical standards that allow the setting of rates for the treatment of solid waste can be regulated. In this context, she concluded that today the people of Bogotá are paying 24,000 pesos, ten times the agreed rate.

“They did not comply with the purpose of the contract, nor did the 2018 ruling, and the district administration that has a ruling in their favor did not order them to comply with everything, and then they sue us again for a ruling that they already lost, disguised with another rhetoric, saying again that, if they complied and that the District must make a retroactive payment, and now they say that we owe them 1.2 trillion pesos”, rejected Claudia López.

In her turn, the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susana Muhamad, said that this “is a business for the operator, which does not benefit the city, because it has not respected the environmental rights of citizens”, and indicated that it will be done a “systematic monitoring” of the 24 sanction processes against the Doña Juana Solid Waste Management Center.

In the same sense, he confirmed that the Ministry of the Environment will send a commission to verify the sampling of the current dumping in Doña Juana. “The environmental authorities are not going to stay watching how the environmental norm is flagrantly violated and how the environment is put at risk,” concluded Muhamad. with Infobae

