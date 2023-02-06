Mayor Claudia López pointed out that the words of the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, about the first line of the Bogotá metro is “blackmail”, which not only endangers the capital, but also the projects in conjunction with Cundinamarca. “They are not only threatening Bogotá, but nearby municipalities,” said the district president in an interview.

“If the issue is really because we want more underground metro, then I don’t understand why the national government comes out to threaten Bogotá, Suba and Engativá, which are two million people, to tell us ‘well no, if the Mayor’s Office refuses to arbitrarily modify the contract for the first line, because we frozen the money for the second line, which is underground. That doesn’t make much sense, does it?” the mayor told Noticias Caracol.

Claudia López does not understand why -for her- the national government wants to paralyze the investments of that line, even though they are articulated with the development of thirteenth street, one of the most important roads in Bogotá, and the one in the worst condition it’s found.

López pointed out that they will have another technical table with the national government in which other legal concepts will be studied for possible modifications to the contract for the first line of the Bogotá metro.

“If the president tells us to analyze this information, then we are going to analyze it, but there has already been a first analysis and the result is that it is very risky because the people of Bogotá would end up with lawsuits, with sanctions, with litigation, instead of the metro,” he said. Mayor Claudia López in an interview with Noticias Caracol.

Also, in an interview with the mayor with Blu Radio, she pointed out that the first line of the elevated metro in Bogotá already has detailed studies, refuting what some “petristas” say to ensure that a complete undergroundization of the line can still be done .

It should be noted that, according to District estimates, what would be at stake if the national government stops financing mobility projects would be:

1. The second line of the subway that has a cost of 35 billion pesos.

2. The $2 billion 13th Street expansion.

3. The Regiotram del Norte of 10 billion pesos.

4. The expansion of the AutoNorte that would cost $3 billion.

5. The Green corridor of the seventh that would cost 2 billion pesos.

6. The southern ALO at a cost of $7 billion (approximately).

What were the words of Minister Guillermo Reyes about the financing of projects in Bogotá

After the first meeting of the legal technical committee of the national Government and the District, the latter considered it too risky to subterranean the entire Bogotá metro, since it could lead to lawsuits by the proponents of the first line that did not win, for What seemed unfeasible was that possibility, which is the one that President Gustavo Petro likes the most.

The District’s refusal did not sit well with the national government, which – through the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes – stated that if the modifications to the contract were not made, future investments by the State in the transportation projects could be stopped. mobility that the Mayor’s Office already has to a certain extent structured.

“If it is not accepted, as has been said, that the proposed modifications be made within the legal framework, then the national government too, to the extent that it finances 70 percent of the other projects, then those projects (mobility of the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá) they are going to have to stop”, said the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, outside the Casa de Nariño in the capital of the country. with Infobae

