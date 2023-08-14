Claudia López scolded Juan Valdez, Chef Burger and El Corral in Bogotá

In the last few hours Mayor Claudia López strongly scolded important brands due to the problem of garbage that is generated in the pink zone of Bogotá. The president recriminated the fact that they do not recycle and, apart from that, they have a bad disposal of the garbage, damaging the image of the streets of the Colombian capital.

“What about El Corral, Juan Valdez, Chef Burger and Zona Rosa? There is no right for them not to separate, not to recycle and, in addition, to water and throw garbage anywhere”, was the forceful scolding of Claudia López against these important brands that have offices in the pink zone of Bogotá.

Also read: The disappointment of Claudia López with the Government of Gustavo Petro

The scolding did not stop there: The president assured that she will fine these companies and as if that were not enough, she invited the public to punish them in another way: by not consuming the products of these brands, at least as long as they are committed to the environment and the correct disposal of garbage in Bogotá.

“In addition to the fine, I invite citizens to sanction socially and economically those who dirty Bogotá”were the words of Claudia López, confirming that there will be a sanction against these brands.

Claudia López scolded three important brands in Bogotá

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

