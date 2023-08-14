Home » Claudia López scolded Juan Valdez, Chef Burger and El Corral in Bogotá
News

Claudia López scolded Juan Valdez, Chef Burger and El Corral in Bogotá

by admin
Claudia López scolded Juan Valdez, Chef Burger and El Corral in Bogotá

In the last few hours Mayor Claudia López strongly scolded important brands due to the problem of garbage that is generated in the pink zone of Bogotá. The president recriminated the fact that they do not recycle and, apart from that, they have a bad disposal of the garbage, damaging the image of the streets of the Colombian capital.

“What about El Corral, Juan Valdez, Chef Burger and Zona Rosa? There is no right for them not to separate, not to recycle and, in addition, to water and throw garbage anywhere”, was the forceful scolding of Claudia López against these important brands that have offices in the pink zone of Bogotá.

Also read: The disappointment of Claudia López with the Government of Gustavo Petro

The scolding did not stop there: The president assured that she will fine these companies and as if that were not enough, she invited the public to punish them in another way: by not consuming the products of these brands, at least as long as they are committed to the environment and the correct disposal of garbage in Bogotá.

“In addition to the fine, I invite citizens to sanction socially and economically those who dirty Bogotá”were the words of Claudia López, confirming that there will be a sanction against these brands.

Claudia López scolded three important brands in Bogotá

See also  Road closures due to the military parade on July 20 in Bogotá

You may also like

Formula 1 Garage 158 Would abolishing the DRS...

Messi scores his eighth goal in MLS and...

Two minors apprehended for attempted robbery with mini...

Unearthing the Secrets of the Salawusu Site: A...

November 30, 2023 From CoinTelegraph

Hawaii Authorities Grapple with Devastation as Search for...

Cardinal Baltazar Porras urged dialogue between political leaders

The Colombian Women’s Senior Selection will be received...

Jannik Sinner wins Atp Toronto 2023, De Minaur...

BJP Kodhachaka in Telangana, Former Minister Dr. Chandrasekhar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy