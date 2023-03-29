On the morning of this Tuesday, March 28, the debate on political control over the situation of the Doña Juana de Bogotá sanitary landfill was held in the Fifth Commission of the Congress of the Republic. In this sense, The mayoress of the capital, Claudia López, the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, and the Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco, were summoned.

Strong were the criticisms that were made about the company that operates the sanitary landfill, which has sued the Bogotá Mayor’s Office before the city Arbitration Court, for an amount of 1.2 billion pesos for compensation for what they have described as such as the non-recognition of their work done since 2010.

For their part, the position of those cited today in the political control debate was clear, in their interventions they said that the city cannot pay more money to said company, which has 24 sanction processes on it. for breach of contract and environmental contamination.

According to the arbitration court, the ruling on this situation will be announced on April 11.

What does the mayoress say about the operator of the Doña Juana landfill?

“What the operator of the Doña Juana sanitary landfill has been doing is a systematic non-compliance, in violation of the rights of Bogotanos,” López said at the beginning of his speech. This, referring to the conflict that dates back ten years and has not been resolved.

He also added that the most affected have been the inhabitants of Tunjuelito, Ciudad Bolívar and Usme, neighborhoods near the landfill.

“As soon as I win, they file a new lawsuit. And what does the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá do? It agrees with the gentlemen to appoint an arbitrator in five days, the administration of Enrique Peñalosa. In five days in common agreement they appoint new judges , a new court, and in that court is where we are”the mayor also said.

For her part, Susana Muhamad, Minister of the Environment, said that: “This is a business for the operator, but not for the city, because it has not respected the environmental rights of citizens, which is why we will systematically monitor the 24 sanctioning processes.”

The cited senators, Inti Asprilla and Andrea Padilla, assured that the CGR has not complied with the process of handling greenhouse gases, as well as the leachates in the treatment silver.

It will then be until April 11 when the court defines this long situation that has not found a solution and that has the operator at a critical point according to the positions presented here.