Las protests by the transport union that took place on the night of Monday, January 30, affected the return home of hundreds of Bogota citizens due to the strong blockades that occurred. Given this, the mayor Claudia López spoke about it and highlighted the damage that the mobilizations caused in the city.

This Tuesday, January 31, many Bogotanos who reside between Soacha and the south of the Colombian capital woke up without public transport due to a strike called by the drivers who have been affected by the rate that did not increase due to a decree of the Mayor’s Office.

according to carriers the public transport fare was maintained in the Soacha – Bogotá corridor at $2,100 pesos and the urban one at $1,300 pesosHowever, the other expenses that they have to deal with every day did have a significant increase, so the rates should also increase to balance the expenses.

Although many citizens have also made visible that some public transport drivers were already charging a fee of $2,500 pesos, that is, 400 pesos morewithout any authorization, which has aroused many negative comments from users and the authorities who are already investigating what is happening.

Until now, mobility in the sector of San Mateo, on the southern highway, has presented many inconveniences for hundreds of users who seek to leave the municipality to get to their jobs in the city of BogotáHowever, they have had to opt for other types of transport alternatives in order to reach their destinations.

Finally, it should be noted that the transporters ask the mayor’s office to study the issue of rates so that they can be adjusted, since they allege that the money is not enough for them and they are greatly affected by the government decree.