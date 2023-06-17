Claudia Sheinbaum, the physicist who seeks to be the first female president of Mexico

“Mexico is ready for a president, for an astronaut, for an engineer. Mexican women have been ready for a long time”, the capital ruler has said.

Beginnings in politics

Sheinbaum has boasted that her political origins come from childhood, as her parents participated in the 1968 student movement, which fueled her activism.

But his academic training was not political, as he studied Physics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), as well as a master’s degree in energy engineering and a doctorate in the same specialty.

Her approach to politics began in the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) – of which López Obrador was a presidential candidate on two occasions – to which she joined in 1989, but without participating in the internal structure or organisms.

In 2000 he joined the cabinet of López Obrador, when he was head of government of the then Federal District.

There she served as Secretary of the Environment and in 2006 she became the spokesperson for López Obrador’s first campaign for the presidency of Mexico.

In 2014, Sheinbaum resigned from the PRD to join the National Regeneration Movement.

Until now, it is the best positioned in the polls to choose the presidential candidate of Morena, above former chancellor Marcelo Ebrard; the former Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, and the former leader of Morena in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal.