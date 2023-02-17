Claudina Mosquera Mosquera, from Santa Rita, municipality of Río Iró, died. She was 92 years old. She is the mother of three children: Dante Mosquera, Heiler Mosquera and Stella Mosquera. She with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She lived for more than 35 years in Quibdó, where she died.

His funeral will take place at the Funeral Home on the Coast. The burial will take place on Friday, February 17 at 2 pm with holy mass in the Quibdó Cathedral.