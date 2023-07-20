Home » Cleaned up writing Dux Villa S.Maria, D’Alessandro ‘shame’ – News
“In Villa Santa Maria, in the Province of Chieti, the word DUX reappears for the second time, imprinted by fascist propaganda, thanks to the will of the municipal administration, which in the past had raised controversies that reached Parliament and national news“. Deputy Camillo D’Alessandro denounced it then, in the Chamber of Deputies, who today outside Parliament does not give up his battle “We are in Villa Santa Maria, in the Sangro of the patriots of the Majella Brigade, with a view from their shrine. For the second time the Mayor has decided to bring back the inscription DUX, impressed on the rock by the fascist proposal, that is, of a criminal who signed the racial laws and sentenced millions of Italians to death – attacks the former deputy, now regional coordinator of Italia Viva, who recalls -When I was a parliamentarian, I raised the case, the press and national television newspapers took care of it. Over time and dishonor have erased that writing, the Mayor brings it back up for the second time. I would not even want public funds to be used to do so. Free to do so precisely because there is no longer a DUX that now dominates only on stone.” “But the question is why? Maybe we don’t realize that that very name, right in the Sangro, right also in Villa Santa Maria, represented dictatorship, death, pain, hunger? When the shame that was there is normalized, the shame lives on” •

