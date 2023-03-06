In Santa Marta, three new vehicles will begin to circulate that will strengthen the operation of the cleaning service in the three towns that make up the capital of Magdalena. The acquisition of the cars was carried out within the framework of compliance with the improvement plan signed between Aseo Técnico de la Sabana, Atesa and the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, ESSMAR ESP

With an investment close to 5,300 million pesos, the city will have an ampliroll-type vehicle, which will enable the loading and unloading of stationary boxes; a side-loading compactor, which has a capacity to collect a total of 14 tons of solid waste, and a container washer truck.

The addition of this new vehicle fleet will allow the optimization of the operation and provision of the cleaning service in Santa Marta.

The renewal of the vehicle fleet will allow to increase the frequency in the collection of solid waste; optimize operating times and guarantee continuity in the cleaning service, by having cars that have all the safety, technology and efficiency, to guarantee impeccable work.