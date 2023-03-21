Home News Clear sky warm environment for this Tuesday – Diario La Página
Clear sky warm environment for this Tuesday – Diario La Página

Clear sky warm environment for this Tuesday – Diario La Página

For this Tuesday, the Ministry of the Environment reported that the sky was clear with scattered clouds, wind in the morning from the northeast from 10 to 14 km/h, in the afternoon from the southwest from 10 to 18 km/h associated with the sea breeze, due to the northeast night from 10 to 16 km/h.

Warm atmosphere during daylight hours and cool at night and early morning. These conditions are associated with the moderately accelerated flow from the East in the Caribbean Sea and anticyclones located on the East coast of the USA, directing their influence towards the Caribbean Sea.

